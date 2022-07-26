Beyonce

Queen B herself struggled with a difficult pregnancy before welcoming twins Rumi and Sur with Jay-Z in June 2017.

“My body went through more than I knew it could,” she explained in her Netflix special Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé. “I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia. And in the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeat paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section.”

The “Crazy in Love” singer and her rapper husband also share daughter Blue Ivy, who they welcomed in January 2012.