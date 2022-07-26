Kate Winslet

The Titanic actress had her first child, daughter Mia, via Cesarean in October 2000. She didn’t admit to it until four years later, when she told Gotham magazine she’d been “traumatized” by not giving birth naturally.

“My whole life, I’d been told I had great child-bearing hips. There’s this thing amongst women that if you can handle childbirth, you can handle anything. I had never handled childbirth and I felt like in some way I couldn’t enter the ‘powerful women’s club,’” she told the outlet in March 2004.

In December 2003, Winslet had her son Joe naturally. She shares Joe and another son, Bear, with her ex-husband Sam Mendes. She welcomed Mia with her first husband, Jim Threapleton.