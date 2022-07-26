Serena Williams

After having an emergency C-section in September 2017, the tennis pro experienced “excruciating pain” and had a cough so severe her stitches burst.

“I was coughing because I had an embolism, a clot in one of my arteries,” she wrote in an April 2022 personal essay for Elle magazine. “The doctors would also discover a hematoma, a collection of blood outside the blood vessels, in my abdomen, then even more clots that had to be kept from traveling to my lungs.”

Williams had surgery to get restitched, “the first of many surgeries” she underwent during recovery. The Olympian shares her daughter Olympia with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.