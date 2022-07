Sharna Burgess

After Cesarean delivery, the ballroom dancer described postpartum recovery as “unlike anything else.”

Burgess wrote via Instagram in July 2022 that she was initially “afraid” to examine her incision after welcoming her first child the previous month. “I looked and thought, ‘Wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s–t.’ But of course it had … I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it,” she said.