Vanessa Morgan Celebrates C-Section Scar 17 Months After Son River's Birth

Vanessa Morgan
Nearly two years after her son’s birth, the Riverdale star reflected on the scary delivery.
“I was thrown a curveball and River’s heart rate was racing, and I had to get an emergency C-section,” Morgan told Kindred By Parents in August 2022. “But I remember being a little bit ashamed that my body let me down, and I kind of had to release that for me and be like, ‘No, I’m proud of my body.'”
The actress decided to get a tattoo to celebrate her scar from the experience, adding, "I got the word kintsugi, which is Japanese pottery that is believed to be more beautiful for having been broken."