Maci Bookout

“I think for me, I just want to gain more knowledge and understanding of the condition,” the Teen Mom OG star told MTV News in July 2019. “[I want] PCOS completely under the women’s health umbrella and for it to be taken seriously. My goal is that by the time [my daughter] Jayde hits puberty and becomes a woman, there will be testing that’s done at her first OBGYN appointment to say, ‘You have this, these are the risks, you have some of the signs,’ etc. That’s my short-term and long-term goals, because so many women don’t get diagnosed or are misdiagnosed. So more severe issues come up, even though they have PCOS.”