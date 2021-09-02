Nikki Bella

“I go to the doctor, I find out that I have very high testosterone and very low estrogen and I have PCOS,” the former professional wrestler said during a February 2020 “Total Bellas” podcast episode of her pregnancy journey. “They told me that the day I would want to have babies, I probably would actually need help. I was in the discussion of freezing my eggs. It was right around Halloween, a day or so after, [and Artem Chigvintsev and I had unprotected sex] two nights straight in the moment because I’m like, ‘I can’t get pregnant. I need help.’”

Bella and the Dancing With the Stars pro conceived their first child at the time, welcoming son Matteo in July 2020.