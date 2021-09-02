Romee Strijd

While announcing her pregnancy news in May 2020, the Victoria’s Secret model wrote via Instagram: “Two years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for seven years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvanleeuwen is my biggest dream. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode, which means my body was under constant stress. … I got my period back last November AND WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE.”