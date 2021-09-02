Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer bashed those asking when she and David Beckham would have kids, telling Now magazine: “At first, I tried to dodge these questions with a vague response and a smile, but now, I have resorted to overt, brutal honesty. I keep that big smile and say something like, ‘Actually, I’m struggling with infertility because of my PCOS, so my husband and I have been through several fertility treatments. No baby yet, but it’ll happen soon!’” Victoria went on to welcome Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with the former professional soccer player.