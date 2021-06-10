Babies Celebrities’ Most Unconventional Birth Stories: Bathrooms, Backseats and More By Riley Cardoza June 10, 2021 Bode Miller and Morgan Beck JPA / AFF-USA.com / MEGA 6 3 / 6 Morgan Beck The athlete joked that he and his mom “were certainly not qualified to be” delivering twins. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Celebrate National Rosé Day With Our Favorite New Bottle! Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News