Ryan Michelle Bathe

“She comes crawling out of the bathroom … and she’s like ‘I think I’m crowning,’” Sterling K. Brown told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017. After the This Is Us star “mansplained” to his wife, he realized she was, in fact, crowning. “Basically, she’s on all fours, I look down, the baby’s head is out,” Brown explained. “The midwife’s [over the phone saying], ‘That’s fantastic, just wait for Mommy to push again. Catch the baby so you can put him on Mommy’s chest and they can start bonding.’ And sure enough, my wife pushed a second time, [and] his body just wriggled out. I had a hand on the back of his head and on his bum. He cried immediately, so I didn’t have to rub him to make sure that he was breathing.”