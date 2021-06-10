Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert used headphones in place of an umbilical clamp when his then-fiancée went into labor at their home in December 2015. Taylor called her baby girl’s arrival a “surprise,” writing via Instagram: “Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head … it took two ten count pushes with my fiancé playing doctor and she entered this world into his bare hands.” Iman Jr.’s little sister, Rue, entered the world the same way five years later. “When we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy, but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!” the singer joked via Instagram in September 2020.