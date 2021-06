Troian Bellisario

Patrick J. Adams delivered his and the actress’ second child in May 2021 in a hospital parking garage. “She is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield,” the Suits alum recalled during a “Katie’s Crib” podcast episode that June. “Her butt’s at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants, and [the baby’s] head is right there. … [There was] no room for panic.”