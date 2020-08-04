Blac Chyna

The model planned to eat her placenta after giving birth to her baby girl with Rob Kardashian. "Just recently I found out some new, cool stuff about not cutting the cord and sending your placenta; you can get these pills to take them after to make you and the baby healthy," she said during the Play.It’s Loveline with Amber Rose podcast in September 2016. "If you notice dogs and cats, when they have their babies, they eat the placenta. You're like, 'No, don't do that!' But they do, it's a healthy thing."