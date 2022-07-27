Sharna Burgess

In July 2022, the Dancing With the Stars pro opened up about the decision to eat her placenta after giving birth. “I highly recommend this,” she shared during an Instagram Q&A. “I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also a doula. She processed my placenta … and put it into capsules for me.”

Burgess, who welcomed son Zane with Brian Austin Green in June 2022, noted that she took the pills twice a day. “My recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive,” she added.