Kids Celebrity Parents Bringing Their Children to Protests Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy Rebecca Romijn/Instagram (2) 4 3 / 4 Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell The couple joined a protest with their 11-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News