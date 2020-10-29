Family Time

Celebrity Parents Carving Pumpkins With Their Kids for Halloween 2020: Pics

By
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra pumpkin carving
 Courtesy of Catelynn Lowell/Instagram
9
2 / 9
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

The Teen Mom OG stars enjoyed a “friends Halloween party” on October 24.

Back to top