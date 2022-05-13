Jackson’s 5! Zach Roloff and Wife Tori Celebrate Eldest Son's Birthday

Jackson Roloff

“Happiest of birthdays to our sweet Jackson! 🎉🎁🎂,” Tori Roloff wrote via Instagram in May. “The love I have for this kid honestly can’t even be written down in words. He brings so much joy to all of our lives and I thank God every single day he chose me to be his mama! He is so kind and the best big brother ever. I also love how funny he’s gotten this year.”

The photographer, who welcomed her third child several weeks earlier, noted that she and husband Zach Roloff took their little ones to watch airplanes take off at the airport, per Jackson’s request.