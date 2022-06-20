Zion and Zillion Cannon

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons’ first year with a Disney trip. “Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!” Cannon gushed via Instagram, going on to praise the little ones’ “Super Woman” mom. “I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!

.”