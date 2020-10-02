Real Talk Celebrity Parents Defending Their Sons’ Long Hair: Brian Austin Green and More By Riley Cardoza October 2, 2020 Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram 5 1 / 5 Brian Austin Green The BH90210 star was making a “Target run” with his kids when their hairstyles came under fire. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News