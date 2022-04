Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“This is it,” the former Bachelor said in an October 2021 “Almost Famous” podcast episode after twins Senna and Lux joined his and Lauren Burnham‘s eldest daughter, Alessi. “I think we’re so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls. And I’m already 40, guys. I can’t be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be, like, an active dad. So, I think three is OK.”

The Bachelorette alum got a vasectomy the following year.