Jenny McCarthy

“I can’t really tell him anything because he’ll just call me out,” the Masked Singer judge told Us exclusively in March 2020 of her son, Evan. “We went through TSA at the airport and he told them that they needed to look extra special at me. … They kind of gave me a double look, like, ‘Should we listen to this kid, is something wrong?’ But fortunately, [I] got through there.”

The actress added, “He would also rat me out going to the movies because I would bring our own water or chips with us. Going through the ticket guy, he said, ‘My mom has drinks and chips hidden from home that we’re not supposed to bring in the movie theater and they’re in her purse right now.’”