Shawn Stockman

The Boyz II Men member started the organization Micah’s Voice in honor of his son, telling Everyday Health in 2013: “Our symbol for Micah’s Voice is a smile. In the midst of the things that parents go through with their children, we also want to give them the sense of hope, that everything can be better if you do the right thing by your respective child or children. … his is our lifelong mission: to help other parents to give their child a shot at just a normal life.”