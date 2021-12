Kris Jenner

The momager gave all of her children customized MOKE electric cars for Christmas 2021. “Oh, my God, look at our Christmas presents from my mom for all of her kids,” Kim said in an Instagram Story showing off the new vehicles. “This has to be Kourtney and Travis [Barker] for sure,” she added, pointing out a white car customized with a black skull on the hood. “Khloé and I got the pink ones.”