Mark Wahlberg

The actor called his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend a “great young man” in a January 2022 Instagram video of them working out. “Ella is a lucky girl and I’m a lucky dad!” he captioned the footage.

The following month, Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres that Ella’s boyfriend “couldn’t be any sweeter,” gushing, “They’re perfect for each other.”