Amanda Kloots and More Celebrity Parents Praising Their Kids’ Nannies

Amanda Kloots

“After Nick [Cordero, my husband] passed and I realized I needed a lot of help, this wonderful human stepped into our lives as his manny,” the Talk cohost wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “I really wanted a manny because I knew Elvis needed male energy in his life. What I didn’t know was how much he would help us both.”

She continued in her post, directly addressing the toddler’s nanny: “Thom, you have been the best example to my son. You brighten his day, taught him manners, kept him (well put him) on a schedule, cared for him like he was your own, helped us through so many life transitions, stayed late, arrived early…. there is nothing ever that you said you couldn’t do for us or help us with.”