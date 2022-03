Shonda Rhimes

“I don’t know how to not be honest [about having a nanny],” the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner told USA Today in November 2015. “It does such a disservice to any other woman who’s out there reading and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s so easy for somebody else.’ And it’s not easy. It’s not easy for me. So I know it can’t be easy for somebody who doesn’t have any help.”