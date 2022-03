Tina Fey

“I know it’s bulls—t that I say ‘babysitter’ instead of nanny. What I have is a full-time nanny, and I should be roundly punished for trying to make it seem like the teenager next door comes over one night a week. But I don’t like the word ‘nanny,’” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote in her April 2011 book, Bossypants. “It gives me class anxiety and race anxiety. And that is why I will henceforth refer to our nanny as our Coordinator of Toddlery.”