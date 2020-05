Jessa Duggar

While potty training her eldest son, Spurgeon, the Counting On star wrote via Instagram: “We’re setting the 10-15 minute timer and trying every time it goes off. We have Nerds for prizes — one for trying, two for pee, four for poo. (Love that they’re tiny, so not a sugar overload). Started this morning, but so far, we’ve had three accidents and nothing in the potty. Maybe I’m not having him sit and try long enough?”