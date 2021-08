Jessica Graf

“Guys, I’m TRULY failing at potty training,” the Big Brother alum told her Instagram followers in August 2021. “Like, it’s just not happening, and it seems like I’ve tried all the methods at this point. Sleep training Maverick was sooo simple. By seven weeks, she was sleeping through the night. Is this just life balancing out? Because I’d really love to get at least one kid out of diapers.”