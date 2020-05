Mayim Bialik

“Before he could crawl, walk, or talk, he signed reliably when he had to use the potty,” the Big Bang Theory alum told Today in August 2011. “By 12 months of age, he stopped peeing in his cloth diaper. By 17 months he was wearing tiny underwear and, now almost 6, he has no conscious memory of ever pooping in a diaper or of wearing diapers at all.”