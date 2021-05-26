LOL Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 1st Words: Crocodile, Cheese and More By Riley Cardoza May 26, 2021 Shutterstock 12 6 / 12 Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte‘s first word on camera was “pop” when she saw a balloon arch in September 2016. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News