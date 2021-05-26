LOL

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 1st Words: Crocodile, Cheese and More

By
Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids 1st Words
 Shutterstock
12
6 / 12
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte‘s first word on camera was “pop” when she saw a balloon arch in September 2016.

Back to top