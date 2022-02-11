Kevin Hart's 17-Month-Old Daughter Kaori Says 'S--t': I'm Not a 'Bad Parent'

Kevin Hart

“She’s got a couple words she’s put together,” the comedian said during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance in February 2022 of daughter Kaori. “First of all, Dada. Dada was the first one. Even if it wasn’t, I would say it was. And s–t. She said, ’S–t.’ … I’m not celebrating it. I’m not saying it because I’m proud but yeah, s—t is a good one. … She hears me say that and she picked it up.”

The actor joked at the time that Ellen DeGeneres was “judging” him for being “a bad parent,” saying, “We’ve been spending a lot of time together and my baby’s picked up some bad habits. She’ll be OK, it’s fine. That’s how they learn.”