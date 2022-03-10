Rupert Grint

“She’s speaking, she’s talking, she’s got opinions. She says ‘Dada.’ She says ‘Mama.’ It was kind of at the same time,” the Harry Potter star told Jimmy Fallon in March 2022 of his daughter, Wednesday, noting that the toddler also picked up one curse word in particular “pretty quick.” Grint explained, “She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I’m doing my lines for [Servant], and my character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she’s excited. We were at the toy store today, and she was just walking around dropping it. … We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it.”