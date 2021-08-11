Kids Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2021 Back to School Photos: Amanda Kloots and More By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Amanda Kloots/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Amanda Kloots The talk show host gave a glimpse of her toddler’s new backpack. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News