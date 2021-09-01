Kids Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2021 Back to School Photos: Amanda Kloots and More By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Jagger Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson/Instagram 35 4 / 35 Ashlee Simpson The singer experienced “all the feels” when daughter Jagger started kindergarten on August 31. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News