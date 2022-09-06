Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star dropped off her oldest daughter at college for the first time, the reality star revealed via Instagram on August 31. “… And off goes Max ! I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure,” the proud mom captioned the carousel of images of Max in her dorm room. “I’m so proud of you – enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart .”