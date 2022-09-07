Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Kids

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2022 Back to School Photos: Angelina Jolie, Ant Anstead and More

By
Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids 2022 Back to School Photos
 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
39
1 / 39
podcast

Hilaria Baldwin

The Living Clearly Method author shared photos of her four school-aged children with husband Alec Baldwin — Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 4 — before their first day back.

“Smooth transition today … kids bounced right back into school with jitters but mostly excitement,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram on September 7. “Carmen made the kids signs for their first day.”

The Massachusetts native — who announced she was pregnant with her seventh child in March — also shares Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 17 months, with the 30 Rock alum.

Back to top