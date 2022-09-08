Proud Parents Ice T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade

Ice T and Coco

The proud parents each uploaded a photo of their daughter Chanel headed off to 1st grade in an adorable snap shared via Instagram in September. In the pic, the 6-year-old rocked pink leggings and sneakers, a jean jacket and a pink bow on her head. She also held a sign that detailed her love of dancing and desire to become a singer when she grows up.

“My baby……😭,” Coco captioned her post, calling it a “bitter sweet day,” while her husband, Ice T, reflected on how quickly “time flies” in the caption of his social media share.