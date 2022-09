Kailyn Lowry

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared a photo via Instagram of all four of her sons — Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2 — headed off to their first day of school on September 6. “They all picked out their own outfits & @mellolowry picked out his shoes 😂,” she captioned the sweet picture. “Happy first day to all the kids going back to school today!”