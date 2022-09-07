Odette Annable

The You Again actress, who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with husband Dave Annable, marveled over eldest daughter Charlie’s beginning of first grade.

“She loves hard and tries so hard. She’s an Angel and a wrecking ball. Opinionated, curious, fun, and maybe the best cuddle buddy I know,” Odette wrote via Instagram. “She loves all gold things and can’t wait to be a big sister, until she realizes she will have to share her parents 🙃. Wish us luck on that journey. Being on the spectrum for Charlie means that not everyone understands her, but those of you who do (and you know who you are) are just the luckiest to have her love, because it’s loyal and it’s genuine. She’s a special special little girl.”