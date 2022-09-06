Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Kids

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2022 Back to School Photos: Angelina Jolie, Ant Anstead and More

By
Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids 2022 Back to School Photos
 Courtesy of Sterling K. Brown/Instagram
34
4 / 34
podcast

Sterling K. Brown

“When I was a kid, my mom would frequently say ’18 years goes by real fast.’ I think she knew that once I graduated, life would take me someplace other than home,” the This Is Us alum wrote via Instagram, sharing back to school snaps of sons Andrew and Amaré. “And there was joy for what the future would hold, but also a bitter sweetness in knowing that our time under the same roof would be limited. Today, is the beginning of 6th grade and 1st grade. And I know exactly what my mom meant! #TimeFliesWhenYoureSurroundedByLove❤️.”

Brown shares his two sons with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Back to top