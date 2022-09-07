Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Kids

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2022 Back to School Photos: Angelina Jolie, Ant Anstead and More

By
Celeb Parents Share 2022 Back-to-School Pics
Tarek El Moussa with son Brayden and wife Heather Rae Young. Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
39
21 / 39
podcast

Tarek El Moussa

“Like many of you out there, today we dropped the little man off to first grade,” the Flip or Flop alum gushed via Instagram of son Brayden, whom he coparents with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack). “Life is a wild ride and it’s crazy how time flies! … I’m having so much fun watching him change and grow. In the last two weeks he drove go carts, went body boarding and had his first football practice!! This is just the best age and we are having so much fun!”

El Moussa, who also shares daughter Taylor with Hall, is set to welcome a baby boy with wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) early next year.

Back to top