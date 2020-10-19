Family Time Celebrity Parents Visiting Pumpkin Patches With Their Kids in Fall 2020: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 19, 2020 Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram 26 24 / 26 Jenna Cooper The new mom was all smiles with her 4-month-old daughter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ProSource Vice President Kelly Conklin Embarks on A New Venture Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News