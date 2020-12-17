Jessie James Decker

“The kids woke up to Elfie this morning not in the place she was last seen before and not in a new fun spot either,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “She was face down on the ground. They are really taking this seriously. If they touch Elfie, they know she’s going to report it to Santa Claus.”

This led Decker’s daughter, Vivianne, to write a note to the elf, reading, “I am so sorry Elfie … that my dog does not know beter [sic]. It was my dog or my bruther [sic].”