Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star put all four of her kids’ elves in mason jars in December 2020. “I can’t take it anymore!!!” she captioned a video on her Instagram Stories. “Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days. I keep forgetting to move them! I need a break.” In a note to her children with husband Kanye West, Kardashian wrote, “Hi North, Saint, Chi & Psalm, We are on a 10 Day Quarantine! We still have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days!”