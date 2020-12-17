Holidays With Us These Celebrity Parents Are Making Santa Claus Proud With Creative Elf on the Shelf Setups By Rachel Paula Abrahamson December 17, 2020 KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram 20 15 / 20 Kourtney Kardashian In 2015, Mason, Penelope and Reign woke up to find their elf on a pool table. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News