Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The parents welcomed their second child, a son, in February 2022. Though his name was initially announced as Wolf, Jenner and Scott didn’t feel like it was the right choice for their baby boy.

“FYI Our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared via her Instagram Story in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” They did not announce his new name immediately.