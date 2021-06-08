Babies Usher Raymond and More Celebrity Parents Who Named Their Kids After Themselves By Riley Cardoza June 8, 2021 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock 6 3 / 6 Usher The singer’s eldest son, born in 2007, is named Usher Raymond V. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News