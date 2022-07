Elon Musk

The entrepreneur shares twins Xavier and Griffin and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai with his ex-wife Justine Musk. Elon and his then-girlfriend, Grimes, welcomed their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. The on-again, off-again couple’s daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, who goes by “Y,” arrived via surrogate in December 2021. The businessman and Shivon Zilis welcomed twins in November 2021.